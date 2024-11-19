Multiple indecent exposure cases reported at DeKalb County apartment complex

LITHONIA, Ga. — Two indecent exposure incidents are under investigation at a DeKalb County apartment complex, according to police.

Both incidents happened at the Belle Vista Apartments in Lithonia.

DeKalb County police said on June 11, a man was captured on a resident’s Ring camera performing a lewd act. Detectives searched the area for witnesses and additional footage but weren’t able to get more video evidence.

DKPD said the second report was received five months later on Saturday and involved similar behavior. Detectives said they have since obtained more video evidence and are checking all available leads.

“The DeKalb Police Department remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents,” the department said.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward. Tipsters can remain anonymous through the DKPD app or by texting the keyword “DKPD” and your tip to 847-411. You can also call the DeKalb Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.

