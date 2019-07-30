DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The West Nile virus is now in our area.
Just weeks after telling you it was moving into South Georgia, eleven traps had virus-positive mosquitoes in DeKalb County.
The county shared a map of locations, where mosquitoes tested positive for West Nile. They include Chamblee, Brookhaven, Tucker, Clarkston and Lithonia.
Officials are now going door-to-door, warning families about the risk.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only about 20 percent of those infected experience a fever and other symptoms.
Approximately one out of 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness, the CDC said.
The CDC said no human cases of West Nile virus infection have been confirmed in Georgia this year.
The Board of Health advises people to take the following precautions:
- Reduce mosquito breeding in your yard by eliminating standing water in gutters and items such as planters, toys, wheelbarrows and old tires.
- Discourage mosquitoes from resting in your yard by trimming tall grass, weeds and vines.
- Reduce outdoor exposure at dawn and dusk, when the mosquitoes that transmit West Nile virus are most active.
- Wear a long-sleeved shirt, long pants and socks when outdoors, particularly at dawn and dusk and in areas with large numbers of mosquitoes.
- Make sure window and door screens fit tightly to keep out mosquitoes.
- Use an insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR3535.
- Apply according to label instructions.
- Spray clothing with products containing permethrin according to label instructions.
