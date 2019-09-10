More than 200,000 gallons of sewage leaks into Snapfinger Creek

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County watershed workers are working to repair a massive sewage spill that dumped more than 200,000 gallons of sewage into Snapfinger Creek.
County officials told Channel 2's Alyssa Hyman that the leak was reported Friday by a neighbor and that it took crews almost 24 hours to cap it.
Hyman said it remains unclear if the leak has been fixed permanently or if the repairs made were a temporary fix.
TONIGHT AT 11: What neighbors have to say about the repeated sewer leaks in the area.
