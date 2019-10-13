Man shot, killed at DeKalb County gas station identified

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Family members are speaking out after a man was shot and killed at a BP gas station in DeKalb County earlier this week.
Jesse Turner was killed Monday at the BP on Panthersville Road in Ellenwood as he was pumping gas.
Police have still not arrested anyone.
Channel 2's Christian Jennings talked to Turner's son about the loss of his father.
On Monday, Jennings spoke to Karltez White, who worked at the gas station. White knew Turner and said he was a good guy and that everyone loved him.
"Everybody he touched, man, he just dropped knowledge on them. Just teaching them how to live life, how to be a good human being. Man, I've never known this man to get in an altercation with anybody," White said.
