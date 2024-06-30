Man shot, killed after domestic incident in DeKalb County, shooter will not face charges

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police say a man who shot and killed another man after a domestic incident is not expected to face charges.

Just before 3 a.m. Saturday morning, police responded to the 6000 block of Kings Mountain Way in reference to a person shot.

When they arrived, they found a 37-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. Motive for the shooting police said appeared to be domestic violence.

Police say the shooter stayed on scene and cooperated with them throughout the investigation. Charges are not expected to be filed at this time, officials said.

