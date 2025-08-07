Man sentenced to life in Valentine’s Day shooting that left 1 dead, woman injured

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An Ellenwood man, Javoka Shumaker, has been sentenced to life plus 90 years following his conviction for a deadly double shooting on Valentine’s Day in Stonecrest.

DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston announced that Shumaker, 46, was found guilty by a jury of multiple charges, including malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault, in connection with the Feb. 14, 2024, shooting that killed Paul Wilson and injured a 28-year-old woman.

The shooting happened outside an apartment complex on Embarcadero Road, where officers found Wilson dead and the female victim critically injured with gunshot wounds.

The female victim identified Shumaker as the shooter, saying he was her ex-boyfriend who refused to leave her apartment after their relationship ended.

Surveillance footage captured Shumaker pistol-whipping the woman and shooting both victims before calmly leaving the scene on a motorcycle.

Shumaker had a prior domestic violence conviction involving a different victim in Gwinnett County.

