Suspect arrested after man shot and killed, woman injured in front of child in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies took a man into custody two months after a double shooting in DeKalb County.

Channel 2 Action News This Morning reported on the shooting off Embarcadero Drive on Feb. 14.

Police said they responded to a home and found two people who had been shot in front of a child. Paul Smith died from his injuries.. Jennifer Mullins was hospitalized in critical condition.

On Feb. 16, police identified the suspect in the shooting as 44-year-old Javoka Shumaker. Now, two months later, Shumaker is in custody.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit and Georgia State Patrol SWAT took the 44-year-old into custody on Tuesday. He has been booked on charges of malice murder, aggravated assault with a weapon and cruelty to children in the first degree.

Police said the suspect knew the victims, but did not clarify the relationship between them.

