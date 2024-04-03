Fayetteville Walmart shooting: Employee accused of killing teen, injuring child turns himself in

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — A Fayetteville Walmart employee who officers said shot and killed a 19-year-old and injured a 9-year-old turned himself in.

Officers said Adrian Jelks, 19, turned himself in shortly after 2 a.m. in connection to the killing of Antavius Holton at the Walmart on Pavilion Parkway on Friday.

“We appreciate the community’s patience as our department worked diligently to locate Jelks. Although Jelks has been arrested, further details cannot be released, as the integrity of the investigation is of the utmost importance,” police wrote in a statement.

According to the investigation, officers believe that it was an isolated incident and that Jelks planned to shoot Holton. A 9-year-old girl was also shot, but she has since been released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Jelks was identified by officers as a Walmart employee. After the shooting, officers said Jelks drove away from the store in a car before abandoning it.

Another 19-year-old Sandra Romero-Nunez, was arrested and charged with party to a crime for the offenses of murder and aggravated assault. Officers have not specified her involvement in the shooting.

Officers are continuing to investigate this shooting.

Anyone with knowledge of the incident is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at 770-461-4441 or 770-461-4357.

