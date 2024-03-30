Walmart employee opens fire inside store, injuring 2. Now, Ga. police are looking for him

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are searching for a 19-year-old who officials say shot two people inside a Walmart.

Fayetteville police said at 10 p.m. Friday, officers received reports of shots fired at a Walmart on Pavillion Parkway.

When officers arrived, they located a man and a child who had both been shot. Both were taken to the hospital. Police confirmed that the child was stable and the man was in critical condition.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Police identified the shooter as 19-year-old Adrian Jelks, a Walmart employee.

According to the investigation, officers believe that it was an isolated incident and that Jelks planned to shoot the man. Officers identified the child as an innocent bystander who was struck by a stray bullet.

“I am appalled that an innocent child is in the hospital with a gunshot wound, but I’m glad she is in stable condition,” officers told Channel 2 Action News at the scene.

Immediately after the shooting, Jelks drove away from the store in a vehicle but soon abandoned it. He is still at large.

Police added that Jelks is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding Jelks’ whereabouts is asked to call 911.

