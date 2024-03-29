DeKalb County mom frustrated by street racing after car stolen twice, crashed during Gwinnett chase

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County mother tells Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson that her car was stolen twice and used for street racing.

She said she’s frustrated with racing events and teens committing crimes to race cars and that her car, while stolen, was totaled in a racing event that ended in a police chase.

What state lawmakers are trying to do to curb the problem, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

WSB-TV Gets Real: FDA proposal would ban chemical in hair straighteners reportedly linked to cancer

©2023 Cox Media Group