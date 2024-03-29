Emergency crews free worker trapped 20 feet down in hole following collapse

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A worker who got stuck about 20 feet down in the ground following a cave-in in Paulding County has now been rescued.
The incident is unfolding in Paulding County at a construction site along Persian Ivy Way.
Emergency crews worked about two hours to bring the man to safety.
