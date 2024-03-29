Emergency crews free worker trapped 20 feet down in hole following collapse

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A worker who got stuck about 20 feet down in the ground following a cave-in in Paulding County has now been rescued.

The incident is unfolding in Paulding County at a construction site along Persian Ivy Way.

Emergency crews worked about two hours to bring the man to safety.

Channel 2 Action News has a reporter and photographer at the scene on the ground and NewsChopper 2 is headed that way in the air.

Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m. for LIVE updates on this developing story.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Atlantans come together to observe Good Friday prayer services

©2024 Cox Media Group