3 people shot in metro Atlanta front yard in apparent murder-suicide

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what they are describing as a murder-suicide.

Deputies were called to a home on Hwy. 82 less than a mile from Winder city limits where they found three people who had been shot.

Two of them were dead and their bodies were found in the front yard on Friday night.

Investigators have since identified the two deceased people as Bradley Messer, 22, and Jeffery Orr, 58.

A third person had also been shot and was taken to the hospital. He or she is expected to fully recover.

Investigators say Messer shot and killed Orr and shot the other victim before taking his own life.

Details on what led up to the shooting have not been released.

They have not commented on the relationship between Messer and the victims.

