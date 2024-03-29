Pilot airlifted to hospital after plane crashes, collides with pole in North Georgia

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — A pilot has been injured Friday when their plane crashed in Pickens County.
The plane crash-landed near the intersection of Highway 53 and Garrison Road.
When firefighters got to the scene, they said they found a small engine plane that appeared to hit an electrical pole with the pilot still inside.
A small brush fire had also started nearby.
Once the pilot was removed from the plane, they were airlifted to a nearby hospital. There is no word on the pilot’s condition.
