Pilot airlifted to hospital after plane crashes, collides with pole in North Georgia

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — A pilot has been injured Friday when their plane crashed in Pickens County.

The plane crash-landed near the intersection of Highway 53 and Garrison Road.

When firefighters got to the scene, they said they found a small engine plane that appeared to hit an electrical pole with the pilot still inside.

A small brush fire had also started nearby.

Once the pilot was removed from the plane, they were airlifted to a nearby hospital. There is no word on the pilot’s condition.

TRENDING STORIES:

IN OTHER NEWS:

Forest Park police partner with Kia to provide free steering wheel locks





©2024 Cox Media Group