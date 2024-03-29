2 arrested, accused of vandalizing construction equipment at Gwinnett site

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police said they have arrested two men who were caught on camera last week vandalizing construction equipment at a site in Gwinnett County.

Investigators said officers were called out to a construction site at Lawrence Road and Harbins Road on March 17 after the site superintendent found the damage.

Police said surveillance video showed two people “damaging windshield wipers from two excavators, spray painting, jamming a screwdriver into the seat of a construction vehicle, and stealing two SIM cards from a security camera.”

Gwinnett police shared images from the surveillance video that showed the suspects and said they received numerous tips from the public that helped identify the men.

Investigators arrested Cole Hemphill, 19, of Winder, and Jeremy Lynn Russ Jr., 20, of Auburn.

The two have been charged with theft by taking, loitering and prowling, entering auto, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies, criminal damage to property 2nd degree, and criminal attempt to commit a felony.

“We appreciate the community’s support in helping us identify suspects responsible for crimes in Gwinnett County,” Gwinnett police said in a post on Facebook.

