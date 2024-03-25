Do you know who these 2 are? Gwinnett police said they vandalized a construction site

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett police are asking for help identifying two people they said vandalized a construction site.

Investigators said officers were called out to a construction site at Lawrence Road and Harbins Road last week after the site superintendent found the damage.

Police said surveillance video showed two people “damaging windshield wipers from two excavators, spray painting, jamming a screwdriver into the seat of a construction vehicle, and stealing two SIM cards from a security camera,” around 5 p.m. on March 17.

TRENDING STORIES:

Gwinnett police shared images from the surveillance video that showed the suspects are two males in their late teens or early 20s.

The video also showed one of them had a handgun in his waistband.

Anyone with information about who the suspects could be is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or Gwinnett County police at 770-513-5300.

IN OTHER NEWS:

‘How?’ Family searching for answers after murder of 6-year-old boy Tobias died Wednesday, March 20, according to Atlanta Police Department. Homicide investigators charged Dashon Jones, 24, with Cruelty to Children and Murder.





©2024 Cox Media Group