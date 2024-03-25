Body of teenager who disappeared over the weekend found in pond, Ga. sheriff says

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities confirmed that a teenager who disappeared over the weekend has been found dead.

Sumter County sheriff officials said on Sunday the body of 13-year-old Letia Greene was found in a pond. Deputies did not specify where the pond was.

According to the investigation, Greene had been reported missing early Sunday after she had not been seen since Saturday afternoon.

While searching for Greene, officials said deputies found her bicycle half a mile from her home on Arch Helms Road.

Greene’s cause of death has not been determined.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 229-924-4094.

