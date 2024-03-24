GSP: 2 airlifted after 5 motorcycles involved in crash on I-20

COVINGTON, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol is investigating a multi-vehicle crash that left several injured Sunday afternoon.
According to GSP, the crash happened on I-20 eastbound in Newton County.
The Covington Police Department said five motorcycles and one car were involved.
There were reports of injuries and two people were airlifted.
Covington police said the accident shut down the interstate near Exit 90 and Exit 92. The interstate has since been reopened.
The victims’ identities and ages were not released. GSP and Covington police are still investigating the crash.
