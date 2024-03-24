1 dead, 1 injured in crash that sent car 60 ft off I-20 into trees, APD says

ATLANTA — A busy Atlanta interstate has been reopened after police investigated a deadly crash.

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News at 3:37 a.m. Sunday, officers received reports of a crash on the Interstate 20 WB ramp on Maynard Terrace SE.

According to the investigation, the crash involved two cars.

After the collision, officials said one car was sent 60 feet off the interstate and into the trees below near a business on Memorial Drive. Police confirmed the second car remained on the interstate.

Authorities said the driver of the car in the trees was pronounced dead. First responders are now in the process of cutting the car out of the tree.

Police confirmed the other driver was injured but did not specify their condition.

The identities of the drivers have not been released.

Police have not said if anyone else was injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

