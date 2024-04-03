Tornado touches down in Rockdale County, causing extensive damage

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A radar-confirmed tornado touched down in Rockdale County early Wednesday morning, according to Severe Weather Team 2.
Severe Weather Team 2 confirmed that the tornado touched down a little southwest of Conyers then tracked to the north of Olde Town Conyers.
We have crews in the area sorting through the damage, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
Channel 2 Action News has received a number of videos from viewers showing trees on cars and homes in this area.
More than 3,000 people in Rockdale County were without power as of 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz and Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan broke down the latest forecasts throughout the night and early morning.
The following roads in Rockdale County are closed due to down trees and power lines:
- McDaniel Mill from Iris to Klondike
- Several locations on Milstead Avenue: Main St at Church St
- 2620 Dennard Road nearest to Hi Roc and Hwy 138
- 1460 Ebenezer Rd
- 786 Jefferson Dr
