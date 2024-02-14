Multiple police units respond to incident at apartment complex in Stonecrest

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb officers are on the scene of an investigation at an apartment complex in Stonecrest on Wednesday morning.

A Channel 2 Action News crew on the scene saw at least four or five police cars along with caution tape in the area of Embarcadero Drive.

The address is in the area of the Windward Forest Apartments.

Police have not confirmed to Channel 2 Action News what it is investigating.

