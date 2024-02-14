DeKalb County

Multiple police units respond to incident at apartment complex in Stonecrest

By WSBTV.com News Staff

DeKalb County police are the scene of an investigation in Stonecrest

By WSBTV.com News Staff

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb officers are on the scene of an investigation at an apartment complex in Stonecrest on Wednesday morning.

A Channel 2 Action News crew on the scene saw at least four or five police cars along with caution tape in the area of Embarcadero Drive.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The address is in the area of the Windward Forest Apartments.

Police have not confirmed to Channel 2 Action News what it is investigating.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Sneaker consignment shop closed after $50k robbery, but clients think owners are stealing from them Culture Atlanta, which was inside Cumberland Mall, posted surveillance video that appeared to show a robbery. Just days later, the store is now completely empty

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read