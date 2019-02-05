0 Man says rats from dumpster are eating wires in cars

DUNWOODY, Ga. - A man in DeKalb County said rats from a nearby dumpster damaged his wife's car not just once, but twice.

That man contacted Channel 2 Action News about the problem he says is overtaking parts of his apartment complex.

Howard Silverstein said when his car started having issues, he took it into the shop to have it checked out.

When mechanics looked under the hood, they determined that rats chewed their way through the wires.

Silverstein blames his apartment complex for allowing it to happen.

He gave Channel 2’s Mike Petchenik pictures that show frayed wires in his car and his wife's SUV.

"It cost me $450 to fix her car. It ate through all the wires that go through the alternator and so forth and in my car. They ate through the wire that goes through the window washer, and they drank all the window-washing fluid," Silverstein said.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to the invoices Silverstein provided to Petchenik, the mechanic said the wiring was damaged by a rodent.

Silverstein claims those rats have infested the parking garage at the Two Blocks Apartments off Chamblee Dunwoody Road.

He claims the rats are coming from a dumpster.

"This all began about seven months ago. We started having issues with rodents in the garage," Silverstein said. "For two months, my wife and I have been living in an apartment with rodents running back and forth in our ceiling, and we're paying over $1,700 a month in rent."

Petchenik called apartment management at Fogleman Realty and left a message when no one answered the phone.

He also sent an email to their office seeking answers -- answers Silverstein claims he's never gotten.

"They don't want to deal with anything. They just want to collect the rent every month," Silverstein said.

Silverstein said the response he's gotten from apartment management is, move out if you're unhappy.

So far, Petchenik has not heard back from anyone at the complex management company.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.