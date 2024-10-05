Man injured while being arrested after deputies found him with 6 pounds of drugs in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County man is facing drug charges in addition to the battery charges he was already facing.

Investigators say Daniel Sajewski, 36, was involved in an incident earlier this week that was going to see him face battery charges.

Law enforcement found Sajewski at a gas station on Briarcliff Road on Friday afternoon and arrested him.

While searching his car, deputies found trash bags with six pounds of marijuana and more inside.

As he was being arrested, the sheriff’s office says he was resisting arrest and suffered some minor injuries. Emergency medical crews on scene cleared him, but he was sent to the hospital to be checked out.

He has since been taken to the DeKalb County Jail.

Sajewski is charged with battery - family violence, aggravated battery, aggravated sexual battery and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, all of which are felonies.

Fulton County inmate killed in Cobb County Jail identified, cellmate charged

