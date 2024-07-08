Man dead after being found shot multiple times inside residence in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that left a man dead, officials say.
Police say they responded to a shooting call just before 7 a.m. Sunday morning in the 2300 block of Woodcrest Walk.
When they arrived, they found a 25-year-old man dead after he had been shot multiple times.
Officials say their investigation is ongoing.
