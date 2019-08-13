Man caught on video shooting at brother after heated argument

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Stunning video captured the moment a man shot his own brother, who was driving a car in a DeKalb County neighborhood.
The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Sunday on Boulder Ridge Parkway in unincorporated Ellenwood.
Relatives are seen chasing after both of them after the shots were fired.
"You don't think anybody would do anything until you actually see it," a neighbor who asked to remain anonymous told Channel 2's Matt Johnson.
Police said no one was hurt but one of the bullets went through a neighbor's window.
Police are looking for Jordan Hall, 21, and they consider him armed and dangerous.
We're told the two brothers were in a dispute over uneaten food.
Hall's father said he's worried about his son's safety while on the run from police.
"Please just turn yourself in. We love you. We just want you to be safe," he said.
Police said Hall faces multiple charges for this shooting.
