Man beaten to death at DeKalb County motel, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating a deadly beating at a motel.
The beating happened in room No. 320 of the United Inn and Suites Thursday morning, police said.
The attacker is still on the run and escaped on a MARTA bus, DeKalb police said.
Police said they arrived and found the victim unconscious. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition and later died.
