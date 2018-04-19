  • Man beaten to death at DeKalb County motel, police say

    By: Audrey Washington

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating a deadly beating at a motel.

    Channel 2’s Audrey Washington is at the scene talking to witnesses for a live report on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

    The beating happened in room No. 320 of the United Inn and Suites Thursday morning, police said.

    The attacker is still on the run and escaped on a MARTA bus, DeKalb police said.

    Police said they arrived and found the victim unconscious. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition and later died.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man beaten to death at DeKalb County motel, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Bus drivers plan 'sick out' for next 3 days

  • Headline Goes Here

    Investigators: Man intentionally set fire that killed 2 dozen horses

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman robbed after pulling over to help stranger, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Smash-and-grab thieves target gas station for third time in a week