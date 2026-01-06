Man arrested in DeKalb shootout that killed woman celebrating birthday

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police have arrested a man in the shooting death of a woman out celebrating her birthday in October.

Investigators say Gregory Dennis, 22, was identified as a suspect in the Oct. 26 shooting at an Exxon gas station on Moreland Avenue that killed Kinaya Hightower, 21.

Dennis was arrested at a Gwinnett County hospital and taken to the Gwinnett County Jail. He will later be transferred to the DeKalb County Jail, where he will be charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Hightower was an innocent bystander, celebrating her birthday with friends nearby. Family members told Channel 2’s Bryan Mims that she would have been 22 years old just a few days later.

Last month, police released photos of several persons of interest involved in the shootout, including one person wearing a Chucky mask and holding a gun.

It’s unclear if Dennis is one of the persons of interest seen in the surveillance photos.

Police have not commented on whether other arrests are expected.

