Police want to know who’s behind Chucky mask after woman killed celebrating birthday

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A young woman celebrating her birthday was gunned down in October, and police are still searching for her killer.

Kinaya Hightower was shot and killed on Oct. 26 when a shootout broke out between two groups just before 2:30 a.m. at a gas station on Moreland Avenue.

Hightower was an innocent bystander, celebrating her birthday with friends nearby. Family members told Channel 2’s Bryan Mims that she would have been 22 years old just a few days later.

DeKalb County police are now releasing surveillance photos of several people they are describing as persons of interest in Hightower’s death.

One of the people in the photos can be seen wearing a Chucky mask and holding a gun.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes any of the people in the photos to come forward.

You can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

