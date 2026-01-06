Georgia school’s Teacher of the Year dies suddenly

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia community is mourning the loss of a beloved educator whose impact spanned more than two decades.

Twiggs County Public Schools confirmed the sudden passing of Michelle Capece, a longtime teacher and the district's 2025 Teacher of the Year.

Michelle Capece (Gary Watkins/Twiggs County Public Schools)

She died on Tuesday. She was 60 years old.

In a statement, the Twiggs County Board of Education, Interim Superintendent Tyrone Bacon, Jeffersonville Elementary School and the entire TCPS family expressed their heartfelt sympathy and condolences to Capece's family.

"A devoted TCPS educator for over 20 years, Ms. Capece's legacy of service continues to have a lasting impact on the Twiggs County community," the statement read.

District leaders describe Capece as someone who was at the heart of school life - from the classroom to extracurricular activities, including the Junior Beta Club and local sports fields. They called her a cornerstone of the community whose presence and dedication will be deeply missed.

Principal Mark Davis stated the sudden nature of Capece's passing has left a deep void among students, staff and families.

"Ms. Capece was a cherished part of our community, and this loss is felt deeply by all of us," the district said.

District officials say information regarding a memorial service or ways the community can honor her legacy may be shared at a later time.

