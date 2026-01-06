Tip about stolen ATV leads deputies to chop shop in northeast Georgia

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A tip about a stolen ATV led deputies to uncover what they say was a chop shop operating on a rural property in northeast Georgia.

According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Wesley James Alldredge, 48, of Gainesville, after finding parts from multiple stolen vehicles on property in the 3200 block of Gaines Mill Road.

A deputy went to the property on Jan. 2 to follow up on a tip involving a stolen Polaris RZR ATV. Investigators say Alldredge, who was identified as the primary occupant and caretaker of the property, spoke with the deputy and assistant during a brief search.

During the search, Alldredge led the deputy to a frame and engine for an ATV on the property. The deputy confirmed the vehicle identification number (VIN) on the frame matched that of the reported stolen ATV.

Investigators later arrived with a search warrant for the remainder of the property. During a more extensive search, deputies found more parts believed to belong to the stolen ATV inside an outbuilding on the property.

Investigators also discovered a disassembled Suzuki motorcycle, which they determined had been stolen from Sandy Springs.

Alldredge was arrested at the property and charged with felony chop shop violation. He was booked into the Hall County Jail, posted a $13,000 bond and was released on Jan. 3.

The investigation remains ongoing.

