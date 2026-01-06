Officers surround car with guns drawn on I-75

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — More than a dozen police vehicles partially shut down Interstate 75 southbound near Roswell Road on Tuesday, as officers surrounded a stopped vehicle.

Officers could be seen on a GDOT camera with their guns drawn surrounding a dark colored, four-door vehicle.

A Cobb County Police spokesperson said their officers responded to assist Cobb County Sheriff’s deputies on a felony stop.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the Sheriff’s Office for more information.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY. A Channel 2 news crew is on the way to the scene.

