Man arrested after his passport was found at murder scene

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A DeKalb County murder suspect is behind bars after police say he came to them trying to report a key piece of evidence missing. 

    Sanjay Stewartson walked into the front doors of the Lawrenceville Police Department Monday night to report he'd lost his passport at a local store. Within minutes, he'd leave out the back door, in handcuffs.

    Police believe he was the man who killed another man at near a gas station about week earlier.

    Investigators said they found his passport at the murder scene.

