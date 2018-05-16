Man arrested after his passport was found at murder scene

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A DeKalb County murder suspect is behind bars after police say he came to them trying to report a key piece of evidence missing.
Sanjay Stewartson walked into the front doors of the Lawrenceville Police Department Monday night to report he'd lost his passport at a local store. Within minutes, he'd leave out the back door, in handcuffs.
Police believe he was the man who killed another man at near a gas station about week earlier.
Investigators said they found his passport at the murder scene.
