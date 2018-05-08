Police investigating shooting at gas station in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a shooting at a DeKalb County gas station.
The incident happened a little before Tuesday afternoon at CITGO gas station on Covington Highway.
Authorities in DeKalb County are investigating, paying close attention to a Mercedes sedan. Evidence markers surround the vehicle, and two crime investigation vans are on the scene.
No victim or suspect information is known at this time.
Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes is at the scene talking with police and will have a live report on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
