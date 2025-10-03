ICE is deporting journalist Mario Guevara to El Salvador

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Emmy Award-winning Hispanic journalist Mario Guevara is being deported to El Salvador Friday after a federal judge denied his emergency order to stay in the United States.

Guevara, who has covered numerous protests in Metro Atlanta over the past 20 years, was arrested on June 14 during a protest in DeKalb County against the Trump administration.

Although DeKalb County police dropped the charges of obstructing the road, Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained Guevara, claiming he did not complete paperwork for permanent residency.

One of his kids is on the way to El Salvador now to be with him during the beginning of this.

But one woman said despite the current fear, folks need to speak.

A woman named Essence, speaking on condition of anonymity, commented on the situation, saying, “Practically he’s going back to a place he doesn’t know – so I hope they think about that when they’re sending innocent people back to a country they don’t know."

His children hoped speaking out at the Capitol back in July would change things.

Oscar Guevara, Mario Guevara’s son, expressed frustration, stating, “My dad has been in the U.S. for more than 20 years, he pays taxes, he follows the law. He raised a family here, and yet despite having no charges against him he’s still sitting in a cell as if he’s a threat.”

