House fire extinguished in DeKalb County on one of hottest days of the year

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Fire Rescue put out a house fire Sunday afternoon and were fully prepared to do so after multiple engines responded to the scene.

Capt. Russell Reagan of DKFR said the department responded to the area of Hugh Howell Road near Silver Hill Road around 3 p.m. to a working house fire call.

Reagan said the fire was mainly on the backside of the home, which is where firemen focused their efforts. Everyone was out of the home and the homeowner was on scene as DKFR battled the blaze.

Officials say the first floor of the home was mostly damaged and that the cause for the fire was under investigation.

Reagan said a total seven engines responded to the scene, which typically never happens, however, due to extreme heat, DKFR took precautionary methods to ensure their firefighters safety.

