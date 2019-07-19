High-ranking Dept. of Revenue agent charged in connection to large gambling ring

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A high-ranking official with the Georgia Department of Revenue is now in jail, accused of racketeering and other charges.
Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne has learned that Special Agent Ronald Huckaby is accused of being in the pocket of a key suspect in an illegal gambling machine investigation.
Documents show Huckaby accepted five sets of round-trip airline tickets and a $13,000 watch in return for influence and information. The documents say Huckaby did the bidding of a key player in a network that supplied coin-operated amusement machines to about 70 stores across the state that paid out in cash, which is illegal.
TONIGHT AT 6, we confront the special agent about the allegations he now faces.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Downpours, lightning, gusty wind moving through metro Atlanta
- 19-year-old found shot, killed in Clayton County
- 27-year-old Atlanta man dies after getting hit by boat propeller on Lake Oconee
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}