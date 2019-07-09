  • Sheriff's deputy among those arrested in statewide gambling raid

    Updated:

    MACON, Ga. - Only Channel 2 Action News was with agents for a statewide gambling raid on businesses accused of illegal operating video gambling machines.

    “Customers gambled more than $121 million on these machines during (2017 and 2018) and received $82 million in cash and prizes,” the district attorney for Bibb County said in a statement to Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne. 

    Winne learned that one of the people arrested in the more than 70 businesses that were raided is a sheriff's deputy. 

    How taxpayers ended up paying for the illegal operations, TONIGHT AT 6 ON CHANNEL 2.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories