1 found shot at Stonecrest mall

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police told Channel 2 Action News Saturday night that a person was found shot at The Mall at Stonecrest.

The person was confirmed shot in the hand but is in stable condition.

DeKalb PD didn’t identify the person.

Police said they were called to the mall regarding a possible shooting around 12:40 p.m.

DeKalb PD said a few individuals ran away from the scene but were later detained.

According to authorities, the person found with non-fatal injuries was taken to a local hospital, police said.

Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers said local business owners are being affected by the lockdown.

“It’s a sad story, but crime is everywhere. It just so happens to be here in my city of Stonecrest where my foot traffic is being affected,” Stonecrest business owner Lisa Jefferson said.

The mall will stay closed Saturday but will reopen Sunday, DeKalb PD said Saturday night.

Police said while there is no danger to the community, they are asking the public to avoid the area as the investigation continues. Police were still on the scene as of 6:30 p.m.

Anyone with details or information is encouraged to send an anonymous tip through the free DeKalb County PD (Tip411) app or by texting “DKPD” to 847411, followed by the tip.

