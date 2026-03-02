Lengthy lockdown at The Mall at Stonecrest affects ‘everyone in the community,’ business owner says

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One person got shot after gunfire erupted at The Mall at Stonecrest Saturday afternoon. Police are continuing to investigate.

Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers is live at the mall in DeKalb County.

Police had the mall on lockdown for hours. The mall pretty much closed just after 12:30 p.m., when DeKalb PD was notified of a shooting call.

You could still see a few police cars nearly 12 hours later.

Police cruisers and SWAT trucks filled the mall parking lot instead of shoppers. The lockdown left local business owners feeling the pain.

“The mall has been evacuated,” DeKalb PD said.

When they got there, officers said they say they found one person shot in the hand who should be OK.

“A few individuals fled the location, and were later detained,” police said.

Police later said two people were arrested, and it was determined that the shooting happened during an attempted armed robbery.

Investigators said they’re still trying to contact the attempted armed robbery victims.

Police didn’t say where in the mall the shooting happened but say there’s no threat to the public.

However, people nearby say the threat is to their businesses, “causing trouble that is going to affect everyone in the community,” said Lisa Jefferson, who owns Sip and Frost Cake bar across from the mall.

“As I’m looking out my window, there are no cars in the mall parking lot, and that’s so sad,” she said.

Jefferson says she’s already been struggling to keep her business open because of the lack of foot traffic in her plaza and says crime like this shooting makes it worse.

“On a Saturday, knowing what happened at the mall, I’m not going to make a whole bunch of money today,” Jefferson said.

She told me she hopes the city and county can do more to keep people and businesses safe.

“We need more support in terms of security,” Jefferson said.

Police haven’t said what charges people may be facing, but the mall will reopen Sunday during regular business hours.

