Heavy rain causes large tree to fall onto DeKalb Co. home, knock down power lines

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Heavy rain in DeKalb County caused one tree to crash into a house and another onto power lines on Chavers Place in the Dial Heights neighborhood.

Electricity was restored Monday afternoon after residents were in the dark since 1:30 a.m.

Neighbors told Channel 2′s Candace McCowan they were worried about their perishable food spoiling and staying cool on such a hot day.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Robert Williamson said the crash of the tree hitting the house was startling.

“I didn’t know about the tree being down there, I thought it was one here the way it sounded - wham,” Williamson said. “It’s been like this, two trees. One went on the power line, one went on the house.”

Hours after the trees crashed down, neighbors got the full picture of what things looked like when the sun came up.

“That happened before we had trees down on power lines, usually when it’s very windy,” neighbor Tony Spinucci said. “But this one was a lot of rain and I think this tree couldn’t stand all that water.”

It was quite a process to get the trees removed.

First the tree had to be removed from power lines, the street, and then the house.

That made way for power crews to get to work restoring electricity.

The next step will be construction crews repairing the damaged house.

Some of the residents have been taking precautions lately.

“My neighbor, he cut all his trees in the back. This neighbor there, just last month, he cut about 20 trees in the back,” Spinucci said. “And I cut my big ones in the back yard so we are kind of safe.”

TRENDING STORIES:

It was a hot day for residents to be without air conditioning.

Fortunately, power was restored before sunset.

Repairs and cleanup around the home will take several days.

Spinucci said he paid $15,000 to have trees taken down a few months ago and after seeing the tree that crashed into the home he feels a little big better about that big bill.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

City of Atlanta dismisses code violation case against illegal boarding house

©2024 Cox Media Group