Suspect barricaded inside DeKalb County home; public ask to avoid area

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News is learning more details about the heavy police presence in a DeKalb County neighborhood.
SWAT is on the scene of a person barricaded inside the home along Memorial Drive and W Mountain Street.
A Channel 2 Action News viewer sent a video of what appeared to be dozens of DeKalb County patrol cars swarming a neighborhood.
Police are working to learn what led up to the incident.
DKPD is urging the public to stay clear of the area near 960 Meadow Rock Drive.
This is a developing story. We’re working to learn more for WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.
