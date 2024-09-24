Suspect barricaded inside DeKalb County home; public ask to avoid area

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News is learning more details about the heavy police presence in a DeKalb County neighborhood.

SWAT is on the scene of a person barricaded inside the home along Memorial Drive and W Mountain Street.

A Channel 2 Action News viewer sent a video of what appeared to be dozens of DeKalb County patrol cars swarming a neighborhood.

Police are working to learn what led up to the incident.

DKPD is urging the public to stay clear of the area near 960 Meadow Rock Drive.

This is a developing story. We’re working to learn more for WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

