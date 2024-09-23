Apalachee school shooting: Phase I begins Tuesday as students return to school since mass shooting

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — On Monday, both students and their parents got a chance to tour the main campus and the temporary Chee East campus, for the first time since the deadly shooting.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was at Apalachee High School in Winder, where the first phase officially starts Tuesday when students return.

This phase began three weeks after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 14-year-old student, Colt Gray walked onto campus with a gun and opened fire.

Two teachers and two students died, while several more were injured.

According to the Barrow County Superintendent Dr. Dallas LeDuff, the school will reopen in phases.

We are laying out the plans for reopening and the new security measures in place, NEXT on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

As for security, Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith said there will be upgraded safety measures at both Apalachee High and Chee East campuses.

“There are safety measures in place. Just because you don’t see them doesn’t mean they’re not there,” Sheriff Jud Smith said.

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

RELATED NEWS:

‘We Are One Apalachee:’ Actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson invites football team to movie set

©2024 Cox Media Group