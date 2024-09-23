What to expect during Apalachee High School open house Monday

WINDER, Ga. — The Barrow County Sheriff is scheduled to speak before Apalachee High School’s open house Monday.

That’s the first day students and parents get the chance to tour the building before classes resume.

It comes less than three weeks after a shooting rampage inside the school.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation accuses a student, Colt Gray, 14, of hiding a gun in his backpack and using it to shoot teachers and students Sept. 4. GBI said bullets hit 11 people. Four of them died. A total of nine people were hospitalized.

“I’m not only scared to go back, but I’m scared of the consequences of not going back,” said Sasha Contreras.

She’s a junior weighing concerns with tests and grades with worries of passing the hall where the shooting happened.

“It’s traumatic,” said Contreras.

District leaders decided to keep that hall closed and use a building on Star Street for extra space. Portable classrooms are expected to arrive in the Winter.

The remote campus is called Chee East now.

From 9 a.m. to Noon on Monday, students and parents can look around the new spot. They can also get a feel for what it’s like in the main building.

In a letter to families, the district wrote, “You will be able to connect with teachers, see classmates, better understand what our remote location will look like, and ask questions.”

“That sense of community and that welcoming, and that respect is going to be very good for them. I’m not saying that’s going to be the experience for everyone,” said Lisa Morgan.

Morgan is President of Georgia Association of Educators, the union representing at Apalachee High School. She said some are concerned the district did not do enough to improve security before the reopening. Some are asking for a clear bag policy and weapon detectors.

The Georgia Board of Education said it does not track how many districts have metal or weapon detectors.

Channel 2 Action News Reporter Courtney Francisco uncovered state discipline records Sunday.

The document shows the number of times staff in each school district disciplined students for bringing weapons to school during the 2023-24 year.

The data is broken down by type of weapon involved. The categories include knife, handgun, rifle, other weapon and other firearm.

Staff in the Barrow County system disciplines students for carrying weapons 19 times that year. Each time, the weapon was a knife. No incidents involved guns that year. 19 is not the lowest number in the state nor the highest.

The Gwinnett County system had the highest number of discipline incidents involving weapons last school year.

Students were disciplined for carrying knives 191 times. Staff disciplined students for bringing guns to school five times in that time frame. Four of those instances involved handguns. One involved a rifle. Students were disciplines for carrying other types of weapons to school 204 times. In two instances, students were disciplined for carrying other firearm weapons to school there.

Cobb County documented 145 discipline incidents involving knives, nine involving guns, 47 involving other weapons and two involving other firearms.

Fulton County had 144 discipline incidents involving weapons that school year. Staff disciplines students for carrying knives 84 times, handguns 10 times and other weapons 50 times.

The districts with zero weapon-related discipline instances include: Baker County, Candler County, Clay County, Cook County, Echols County, Glascock County, Hancock County, Jenkins County, Johnson County, Meriwether County, Miller County, Stewart County, Talbot County, Taliaferro County, Terrell County, Webster County, Wheeler County, Wilcox County, Wilkinson County and Bremen City.

Barrow County School District did not respond to requests to comment on concerns but said the public has a chance to speak to the board at the Oct. 1 meeting.

During Monday’s open house, students can create a piece of art to add to a larger mosaic that will eventually be displayed on campus.

Counselors will be available during the open house hours as well.

A bus will be driving students and parents from AHS main campus to Chee East continuously during the open house.

Parking at Chee East is limited. The district is encouraging parents to rude the bus with students. It will also be a chance for parents to experience the ride students will experience between the two locations.

