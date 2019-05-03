  • Heavy police activity at landfill in DeKalb County

    By: Lauren Pozen

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - There's a heavy police presence at a landfill in DeKalb County.

    Video from NewsChopper 2 shows a very active scene at Clevemont Landfill on Clevemont Road in Ellenwood. There are almost a dozen police cars.

    Channel 2’s Lauren Pozen is on the ground and said she’s seen several trucks come and go.

    We’ll have a LIVE report from the scene on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories