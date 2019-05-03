Heavy police activity at landfill in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - There's a heavy police presence at a landfill in DeKalb County.
Video from NewsChopper 2 shows a very active scene at Clevemont Landfill on Clevemont Road in Ellenwood. There are almost a dozen police cars.
Channel 2’s Lauren Pozen is on the ground and said she’s seen several trucks come and go.
We’ll have a LIVE report from the scene on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
We are here at the Seminole Landfill. Can’t go on the landfill property. Just saw the medical examiners truck pull in. A worker at the landfill would only tell me there is police activity. Waiting to hear back from police to see what is going on. pic.twitter.com/KAbu3Bavzw— Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) May 3, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}