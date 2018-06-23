0 Group donates service animal, training after woman's support dog was mauled to death

DECATUR, Ga. - A dog breeder has donated a goldendoodle to an Army veteran after pit bulls mauled her emotional support animal to death last month.

We introduced you to Cherice Jackson when she was heartbroken, but Friday Channel 2's Craig Lucie saw another person with a new puppy in her arms that’s about to go through some rigorous training.

“It’s a blessing because she’s such a sweetheart,” said Jackson.

Army veteran Cherice Jackson has been through a lot this past month, but each day she’s getting better with the help of goldendoodle puppy Tigger.

“It’s been awesome because it happened quick. They worked nonstop to help find me a new dog,” said Jackson.

In May, we introduced you to Jackson at her Decatur apartment complex where two pit bulls mauled her emotional support dog, Ms. Pooh.

Lucie tracked down the dogs’ owner, who is facing several charges, and he didn’t want to talk to us.

“It still hurts,” said Jackson.

But after our story and with help of the Top Dogg K-9 Foundation, which provides our veterans with service dogs free of charge, a breeder donated Tigger to Jackson.

Tigger is just 10 weeks old right now. Blake Rashad with the Top Dogg K-9 Foundation will start training her in about a month. The entire training process for Tigger to become a service dog for Jackson will take 8 months to a year.

“It’s going to be amazing what this dog will learn over the next 12 months,” said Rashad.

Army veteran Blake Rashad has spoken to Jackson every day since she lost Ms. Pooh and told Lucie that Tigger will be a lot of work, but she’s already making a difference.

“You yourself, Craig, met her after the tragedy and saw where she was. Is she better? Yes! Even now the dog is helping her sleep better,” said Rashad.

Jackson told Lucie she knows Tigger will help her with her PTSD.

“I think it will be easier than what it is for me now,” said Jackson.

