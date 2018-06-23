Police make arrest after teen shot, killed in road rage incident

DECATUR, Ga. - Decatur police say they have made an arrest in a road rage shooting that left a teen dead.
Janae Owens, 17, was in a car with her mother sitting at a red light at the intersection of South Candler Street and Midway Road on Wednesday evening when police said a man in a black car opened fire, hitting the car. Owens was killed in the incident.
TRENDING STORIES:
Late Friday night, Decatur police announced that Simmie Rishcard had been arrested and charged with one count of murder, two counts of aggravated assault with intent to murder, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after someone made an anonymous tip to the Police Department.
Owens’ family had just moved to Atlanta from Louisiana.
Investigators are expected to hold a news conference about the arrest.
We’ll have the latest on this developing story on Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM starting at 6 a.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}