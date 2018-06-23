  • U.S. House candidate Katie Arrington seriously hurt in wrong-way crash

    By: Lauren Padgett, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    CHARLESTON, S.C. - Katie Arrington, a Republican congressional candidate in South Carolina is in the hospital with serious injuries after she was involved in a deadly wrong-way car crash Friday night.

    Arrington was traveling in the passenger seat with a friend, when another driver traveling in the wrong direction hit their car, WSOC reports.

    The driver of the other vehicle died at the scene, according to Sheriff's Capt. Roger Antonio. The driver of Arrington’s car, her friend Jacqueline Goff, also sustained serious injuries.

    Arrington and Goff were driving to Hilton Head, where Arrington was scheduled to receive an award Saturday morning, her campaign posted on Twitter.

    Arrington has suffered a fracture to her back, broken ribs and a partial collapse of a main artery in her leg.

    She will have undergo surgery and will require more procedures and weeks of recovery, CNN reports.

    Arrington is alert and recovering at the Medical University of South Carolina and her family is by her side.

    President Donald Trump expressed his sympathies to Arrington via Twitter.

    Arrington defeated U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford in his re-election bid last week.

    Sanford also expressed his well-wishes to Arrington on Twitter.

    Arrington’s Democratic opponent, Joe Cunningham, announced Saturday morning that he's suspending his campaign out of respect for Arrington's recovery.

    “As we all know, Katie Arrington is an extremely strong woman and has tremendous faith and an incredibly supportive family," her campaign said on Twitter.

