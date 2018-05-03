0 GM: Thieves stole 35 high-performance cars from dealership, totaling nearly $2 million

CHAMBLEE, Ga. - Thieves broke into a car dealership and stole more than $2 million worth of cars, according to the dealership.

Mike Orcutt is the general manager at the Landmark of Atlanta car dealership along Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Chamblee.

He told Channel 2’s Nefertiti Jaquez that thieves stole more than 30 vehicles from the lot. Orcutt walked Jaquez through how he believes a group of men managed to get in.

“They literally broke (a) window and somebody hopped in,” Orcutt said.

Orcutt said he believes the men broke into the dealership’s repair shop, stealing at least 35 high-performance vehicles.

The theft happened early Tuesday morning, about four hours after Orcutt said he and his employees closed up for the night.

7 women, including a 71-year-old, arrested in massage parlor bust “I feel violated,” he told Jaquez. Orcutt believes whomever is responsible knows him and his business well. “We did inventory and came up with about 35 cars missing. Dodge Challengers, Chargers, a few different Jeeps,” he said. The general manager learned something was up when he got a call Monday around 5:30 a.m. saying two of the stolen cars were crashed and left along Interstate 285. Since then, police have managed to recover six vehicles and have just arrested two men in DeKalb County tied to the thefts. Orcutt said that this is a crime that affects his customers, as well as his business. “Insurance companies drop dealerships all the time, raise the rates. As our rates goes up, it’s a business, that’s passed on to the consumers,” Orcutt said. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

