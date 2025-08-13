Georgia Tech launching new arts and entertainment degree

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech is adding a new program for students next fall.

The University System of Georgia Board of Regents has approved Tech’s plan to launch a Bachelor of Science in Arts, Entertainment, and Creative Technologies program.

This first-of-its-kind program will be housed in the newly established School of Arts, Entertainment, and Creative Technologies within Georgia Tech’s College of Design.

The degree aims to prepare students for leadership roles in Georgia’s rapidly growing creative economy, including film, gaming, immersive media, and music.

Georgia’s creative industries have seen significant growth, increasing by 210% between 2008 and 2019.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

These industries generate $14.7 billion annually and employ over 40,000 Georgians.

The state ranks first in U.S. film production and is expanding rapidly in immersive media.

The program will offer studio-based courses and opportunities for collaboration with creative studios and tech companies.

The new school will serve as a platform for future academic programs, including minors and certificates, and will help animate Georgia Tech’s campus culture with creativity and innovation.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group