GBI called in to help investigate shooting involving DeKalb police officer

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting involving one of their own officers.
It happened shortly before 7 p.m. near the intersection of Lavista Road and Northlake Parkway.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed it has been called in to help investigate the shooting.
The GBI has been requested by the DeKalb County Police Department to investigate an officer involved shooting. Agents are en route. We will keep you posted as details are gathered. pic.twitter.com/MOPrIfrLDm— GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) September 11, 2019
Channel 2's Justin Wilfon is at the scene and said when he arrived, he found police tape surrounding a gas station and police were focusing their investigation on a white car. That car had crashed.
Police told Wilfon that an officer shot a suspect in the leg. That suspect is said to be stable.
We've just arrived on the scene here at Lavista and Northlake in DeKalb where police tape surrounds this gas station. Police are focused on this white car. Working to learn more about what's going on. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/GfsxKiVbnu— Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) September 11, 2019
This is the 57th shooting investigation involving law enforcement in Georgia so far this year.
A closer look at the crashed car at Lavista and Northlake. Police have confirmed shots were fired. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/xPFWYzD6F5— Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) September 11, 2019
