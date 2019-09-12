  • GBI called in to help investigate shooting involving DeKalb police officer

    By: Justin Wilfon

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting involving one of their own officers. 

    It happened shortly before 7 p.m. near the intersection of Lavista Road and Northlake Parkway. 

    The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed it has been called in to help investigate the shooting. 

    Channel 2's Justin Wilfon is at the scene and said when he arrived, he found police tape surrounding a gas station and police were focusing their investigation on a white car. That car had crashed.

    Police told Wilfon that an officer shot a suspect in the leg. That suspect is said to be stable. 

    This is the 57th shooting investigation involving law enforcement in Georgia so far this year.

