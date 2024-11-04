GA animal rights organizations offering award for arrest of person dragging dogs behind car

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Animal rights organizations are offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man who is seen in a video dragging two dogs behind his car.

Halo House for Dogs and Georgia Animal Rights and Protection are assisting the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office in calling for anyone who has information on the man’s whereabouts or who he is to inform the police.

Investigators say the man tied two dogs behind his car and dragged them about a mile into the Redan Recreation Center parking lot on Phillips Road on Sept. 13 around 8 p.m. that night.

The car was a dark four-door sedan believed to be a 2008-2012 Chevrolet Malibu. The driver was wearing dark pants, a white baseball cap and a dark gray top with a white logo on the chest and white writing across the back.

One of the dogs died. The other, named Laydon, suffered serious injuries. Laydon has made an amazing recovery and has found a new home.

Anyone with information should contact the DeKalb County Animal Enforcement’s tip line at 404-294-2939.

